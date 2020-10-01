RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Nonprofit Organizations Encouraged to Apply for Grants

County Employees Help Charitable Organizations with Annual Grants

 

Last updated 10/29/2020 at 5:38pm



The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization (CECO) is now accepting applications for 2021 CECO grants. Grant applications must be received by Monday Nov. 2.

Since 1956, CECO has funded local nonprofit programs with the mission of lending a hand toward addressing the diverse needs in San Diego. CECO is funded by the generosity of the employees and retirees of the County of San Diego. One hundred percent of contributions are redirected to the local community.

CECO grants funds towards tangible goods such as equipment, furnishings and other durable goods that directly benefit the population being served by the program. A complete list of prior grant recipients, as well as 2021 grant instructions and application can be found at sdceco.org.

Questions pertaining to the grant application and/or allocation process can be directed to sdceco@sdcounty.ca.gov.

