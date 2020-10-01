RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Bargain Barn Re-Opening Sale!

 

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 12:34pm



Who doesn’t love a sale? Come on down to the Bargain Barn Friday Oct. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when EVERYTHING in The Barn will be 50% OFF with some items a whopping 75% OFF! Bring your family, friends and neighbors and take advantage of spectacular savings. The holidays are right around the corner – why not get your shopping done early? The Bargain Barn is located at the end of Avenida Sureste next to the Red Ocotillo restaurant. All proceeds benefit the American Legion Post #853, our active and veteran military personnel and their families and Borrego Springs community programs.


