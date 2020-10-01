San Diego County Avoids Purple Tier

Case Rate Continues to Rise

In the latest assessment by the state on Oct. 20, San Diego County narrowly misses moving back into the purple tier, which is the most restrictive for yet another week and remains in the red tier.

The county's case rate per 100,000 residents rose to 7.0.

New metric was added: Health Equity Metric, which is based on the Healthy Places Index. Each community receives a Healthy Places Index score. The score is based on eight healthy community conditions that include economic, education, transportation, social, neighborhood, housing, clean environment, and healthcare. This new metric will not move the county back a tier.

The next assessment is Oct. 27.