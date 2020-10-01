Chamber: Farmers Market Returns!

When the Borrego Springs Chamber Farmers Market closed in March, we had nonstop calls asking when and if it will be back. The Chamber is happy to announce a soft opening on October 23, 8 a.m. to noon at Christmas Circle. I say soft opening because we are still in the process of contacting vendors and making sure the guidelines they follow will be met.

Attending the BSCFM is a personal choice, however, please be aware that face masks/coverings and the six-feet social distancing guidelines are required by shoppers and vendors.

For more information, call the Chamber at 760-767-5555 or email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.

I would also like everyone to know that Debbie Woollet has not resigned from the Chamber. Debbie is on a personal leave of absence due to an illness in her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Woollet family and we look forward to Debbie’s return.

