Circle of Art Canceled

To all Friends of BASIC,

Several of you have written to us recently asking about the 2021 Circle of Art; it is with great sadness that the BASIC board announces the cancellation of the 2021 Circle of Art show.

We deliberated long and hard over this decision, but finally we came to the realization that there is really no practical way for a handful of volunteers to put on our fine art sale under the restrictions of the coronavirus.

Keeping our exhibitors, patrons, visitors and the small community of Borrego Springs safe during this unprecedented time has been uppermost in our minds; on the other hand, BASIC is aware that this show is important to the livelihood of our artists, the life of our community and the educational opportunities of our students. Coming to this conclusion has truly been heart-rending.

The BASIC board is nevertheless pondering other possible ways of fundraising via some form of virtual sale or auction. Please stay tuned as we try to work out what our best course of action might be.

But we hope for a better future, and plan to host this event again in 2022, as we have for more than 30 years.

Stay tuned for updates from BASIC and the Circle of Art on our new webpages at: http://www.borregobasic.org/circle-of-art.