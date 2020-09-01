SD County Could Be Back in Purple Tier

Indoor Operations May Close Once Again

Due to the increased number of San Diego County's case rate, the county is at risk of falling back into the purple tier from the red tier. If the county remains in the purple tier for another week, extra/stricter restrictions on businesses will be once again enforced.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, County Public Health Officer, said in a presentation to the County Board of Supervisors that the case rate per 100,000 residents that will be used by the California Department of Public Health is now 7.9, exceeding the limit of 7.0.

If the county does hold a second score of over 7 next Tuesday, Sept. 22, it will fall into the purple tier. In this tier, only hair salons and barber shops can continue to operate indoors at full capacity. Indoor retail will drop from 50% capacity to 25%. Restaurants, house of worship, museums and gyms would have to move all operations outdoors.

Purple Tier: Outdoor only with modification

Red: Open indoor with modifications, max capacity of 25%

Orange: Open indoor with modifications, max capacity of 50%

Yellow: Open indoor with modifications

To move tiers, counties will have a 21-day mandatory wait time between moves. On top of that, they must meet metrics/sustain stability for two straight weeks. They will have to move one tier at a time, and will be assessed weekly.