RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

SD County Avoids Purple Tier

 

Last updated 9/23/2020 at 10:55am



San Diego County has avoided dropping into the purple tier, with an adjusted case rate of 6.9. If the number was above 7.0, that would have shifted the county back to the more-restrictive tier.

If that would have happened, this would mean more state-imposed restrictions that could be implemented on recently opened businesses, including all indoor dining would have to go back to take out, delivery or outdoor services only.

The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

San Diego County has 45,147 cases with 765 deaths since the pandemic began as of Sept. 22.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 09/24/2020 18:25