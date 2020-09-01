SD County Avoids Purple Tier

San Diego County has avoided dropping into the purple tier, with an adjusted case rate of 6.9. If the number was above 7.0, that would have shifted the county back to the more-restrictive tier.

If that would have happened, this would mean more state-imposed restrictions that could be implemented on recently opened businesses, including all indoor dining would have to go back to take out, delivery or outdoor services only.

The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

San Diego County has 45,147 cases with 765 deaths since the pandemic began as of Sept. 22.