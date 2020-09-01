DirectoryAboutContact

Twenty-Two Pounds Found in Tire

 
Agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint seized methamphetamine hidden in a spare tire on Aug. 17.

At around 4:40 p.m., a man driving a black Toyota Tundra approached the checkpoint. After the Border Patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, it was sent to secondary inspection, where they discovered 20 packages concealed in the vehicle’s spare tire underneath the bed of the truck. The substance inside the packages tested positive for meth. The total weight was 22.02 pounds, with an estimated value of $49,560.

The man, 35, was a legal permanent resident from Mexico, and he along with the vehicle and meth were turned over to the DEA.


 
 

