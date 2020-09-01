Agents Arrest Ten People

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested 10 undocumented people fraudulently using social security numbers on Aug. 12, according to a press release.

At around 7:40 p.m., a group of vehicles caravanning together approached the checkpoint. During the immigration interview, agents found that one of the driver’s and several occupants in two different vehicles were undocumented in the United States.

In total, 10 Mexican nationals – nine men and one woman – were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Processing Center for further processing.

During processing, agents discovered that nine of the individuals were using social security numbers belonging to U.S. citizens or of deceased U.S. citizens. A search of their possessions also revealed three fraudulent lawful permanent resident cards for three of the undocumented.

The group was part of a privately contracted fire crew from Oregon traveling north from Calexico after briefly working in the area before their encounter with Border Patrol. They were presented for prosecution under identity theft charges. The case is still under investigation.