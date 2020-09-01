Restaurants, Establishments Adjust to Reopening... Again

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take on the world and affect everyone in more ways than one, many are trying to keep their businesses afloat.

With San Diego County being in the red tier (open indoors with modifications, max. capacity of 25%), we are seeing more of our beloved Borrego establishments adjusting to having customers back inside. However, enjoy it while you can.

The cases continues to rise, and if the numbers in the county go above 7.0 and is there for two weeks, the county would move backward into the purple tier, commencing yet another shutdown.

La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort & Spa: La Casa Del Zorro continues to serve lunch and dinner with 25% capacity for dining-in and limited seating outside on the Rose Garden Terrace and poolside with misters! Reservations are now required for indoor dining. To-go is also available.

The fitness center is also open. Tennis and pickleball courts are open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but remember to bring your own racket! During this time, LCDZ will not be lending any equipment. All pools on the property are open, hot tubs/outdoor spas are still closed at this time. The gym is back open at 10% capacity, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yoga classes are not yet available.

Resort fees are waived until October 1, and there is free continental breakfast for all registered guests. For more information, call LCDZ at 760-767-0100.

Borrego Springs Resort & Spa: For the month of September, the Arches Restaurant at the Borrego Springs is continuing to do take-out only. They are open Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, call 760-767-5700.

Red Ocotillo/Coyote Steakhouse at the Palms at Indian Head: The Red Ocotillo is open for outdoor and indoor seating, with take-out and delivery still available. Hours are: Monday to Friday (lunch/dinner) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (breakfast/lunch/dinner) from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, they are open until 8:30 p.m. The full Red Ocotillo menu is available, and select Steakhouse items are available. Enjoy the full bar and specialty cocktails. Their outdoor seating has been expanded with the addition of misters on the patio. For more information, call 760-767-7400.

Rams Hill: Rams Hill Golf Course is not open at this time, but soon! They will be kicking off the 2020 – 21 season in October. They are now accepting “Stay & Play” Reservations, and Multi-Day passes for their First Tracks for their season-opening event full of golf, games, food, fun and prizes, Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.

Carlee’s: Enjoy a delicious meal at Carlee’s, but be sure to call ahead and make your reservations, as capacity will be limited to 25% due to county guidelines. They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery and curbside pick up are still available as options. For more information, call 760-767-3262.

Grocery orders continue, and will be done twice a week, and must be emailed to macuga1360@gmail.com. For Tuesday delivery, orders need to be placed before 6 p.m. Sunday. For Friday delivery, before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Again, extra items will be ordered, and once all orders are fulfilled, what is still available, along with the prices will be posted

Kesling’s: Kesling’s Kitchen remains closed at this time. Tom Hildebrandt, who recently finalized the purchase of Kesling’s said he is looking forward to reopening sometime in October.

Kendall’s Café: Open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them for indoor or outdoor patio seating. Take out is still available. For more information, call 760-767-3491.

Carmelita’s: Carmelita’s is now open every day with limited indoor and outdoor seating. Open Sunday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take out available. For more information, call 760-767-5666.

**New requirement by the County of San Diego and Department of Health:

Customers choosing to dine-in must provide the restaurant with the names of each guest seated at a table and the phone number of at least one guest. This information is kept on file for three weeks and given to the County for contact tracing.

Guests are also required to wear face coverings at all times while in the facility, including when seated at a table before the meal is served and after the meal is finished.

Chamber of Commerce: The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce’s September hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 760-767-5555, or email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.

Borrego Outfitters: The Outfitters is open for in-store shopping seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They feature top quality brands and great values in all of their departments!

If you are not comfortable to shop in-store, you can shop online at borregooutfitters.com/online-store/ or zoom at borregooutfitters.com/zoom-shopping/. For more information, call 760-767-3502.

State Park Store: The online store has now launched! You can now get your one-of-a-kind Anza-Borrego items and Park essentials delivered right to your door, and stay connected to your favorite desert park no matter where you are. The store is open Friday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Your purchases help to fund education programs in the Park, park interpretive personnel at the Visitor Center, and other Park needs. If you have any questions, feel free to call 760-465-2605 during business hours.

Borrego Springs Library: The Borrego Springs Library has expanded their library services, and will be providing in-person services on Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s. Their hours will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Midday closures allows for a thorough cleaning of public spaces. Customers will be able to enter the library on a first-come, first-serve bases, limiting the number of people inside. Face covering for staff and patrons are required at all times.

Services offered include: browsing and checking out materials, using computers and printers, making copies, and socially-distance seating.

On Monday’s and Friday’s, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and providing walk-up-door-side service so that customers can pick-up their requested items without entering the main library. They are also accepting returns everyday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note: materials have their due dates extended to Dec. 31).

**AS OF SEPT. 14, 4 P.M.