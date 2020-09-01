DirectoryAboutContact

SubscribeSign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Polling Site Managers

 
  Share   Tweet

Last updated 9/3/2020 at 9:15am



The Registrar of Voters is seeking temporary full-time site managers to operate assigned polling places for the Nov. 3 General Election. Site managers can earn $20 per hour.

﻿Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling places will be open for four days instead of one. The Registrar’s office will hire election workers rather than use volunteers because training is more extensive for the expanded time period.

For more information, visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sdcounty/jobs/2799863/temporary-election-worker-site-manager-20077706sm/apply?keywords=temporary%20&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

© 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/06/2020 00:50