Polling Site Managers

The Registrar of Voters is seeking temporary full-time site managers to operate assigned polling places for the Nov. 3 General Election. Site managers can earn $20 per hour.

﻿Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling places will be open for four days instead of one. The Registrar’s office will hire election workers rather than use volunteers because training is more extensive for the expanded time period.

For more information, visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sdcounty/jobs/2799863/temporary-election-worker-site-manager-20077706sm/apply?keywords=temporary%20&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs