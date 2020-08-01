DirectoryAboutContact

Borrego Sun

Last updated 8/21/2020

LAST CHANCE to nominate your favorite location in Borrego Springs for our new 'Selfie Guide' for visitors. Helping us with the guide is Miss Borrego Springs Danielle Del Bono, who will also be in it. Deadline to submit locations is Friday August 21 at 5 PM.

The locations should be easy for visitors to find and for us to give directions to. If there is an admittance fee please include.

Send info to borregochamberdirector@gmail.com with 'Selfie Guide' in subject line

Thank you!

Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce



 
 

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

