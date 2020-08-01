DirectoryAboutContact

Opening Our Schools

 
We don't want to deny our children ESSENTIAL mental, social, and physical outlets by closing schools during arguably the most critical time in their developmental lives. Because of this, I've asked my fellow colleagues to support options for in-person school to school districts.

Today (Aug. 4), I asked my fellow Board of Supervisors to join me in supporting the waiver process which would provide the option for in-person school in San Diego County. I'm pleased that vote passed and we've taken the position of being supportive of local control for our school districts.

Jim Desmond

- San Diego County District 5 Supervisor


 
 

