"Borrego H.S. Interpretation Course CIG Recipients"

Despite the COVID-19 altered final high school semester, the complications of NAI adapting the CIG course to an online approach and how self-motivated the students would have to be to complete the fairly complicated NAI criteria to do so, four students went above and beyond to get their accreditation and did so outside of class and after the school year ended.

This is a professional level course and a recognized credential by California state Parks and the U.S. National Park Service among others.

Four of the Borrego Springs High School Interpretation Course students continued working after the school year concluded on their final reports, testing and presentation to earn their National Association for Interpretation – Certified Interpretive Guide accreditation.

Our congratulations on the excellent work done by:

Laurynn Strate

Juan Fuerte

Daniella Carmona

Jennifer Ramirez

Borrego Village Association