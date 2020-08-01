Meth Worth $24K Seized

Border Patrol Agents at the El Centro Sector arrested two people and seized methamphetamine at the Highway 86 checkpoint on July 20.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m., when a woman driving a black 2013 Acura approached the checkpoint.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered two packages wrapped in camouflage duct tape, which were hidden under the vehichle’s front seats. They also found a small clear bundle in the passenger’s front pocket.

The white crystal like substances in the packages tested positive for the characteristics of meth.

The total weight of the meth was 11.11 pounds with an estimated street value of $24,991.

The driver and the passenger, identified as United States citizens, the vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.