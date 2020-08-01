El Centro Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling meth on Aug. 3.

At around 7:20 a.m., a woman with three other passengers approached the checkpoint in a silver 2006 Hyundai Elantra.

They were waived to secondary inspection after the Border Patrol canine alerted the agents.

During the inspection, agents performed safety pat-downs on all the occupants of the vehicle for any devices that could be used as a weapon. Agents discovered a plastic wrapped package hidden in the driver’s bra. The contents of the package tested positive for meth.

On the other occupants of the vehicle, agents discovered syringes, a vape pen that contained THC, and a large amount of cash.

The total weight of the meth was .66 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,485. The total amount of cash was $6,420.

All occupants were United States citizens, and were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, along with the narcotics, money and vehicle.