Seniors Offered Free Virtual Consultations

Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP) begins Oct. 15, and seniors concerned about the COVID-19 virus and social distancing can benefit from a special opportunity.

“During AEP, millions of Medicare beneficiaries have only 54 days to add, change or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan coverage for the next year,” shares Peggy Tomasello an independent agent located in San Diego, CA.

“You can get improved coverage and possibly save money for the coming year,” Tomasello explains. “Medicare requires people act before December 7th and because of COVID-19 many seniors want to avoid face-to-face meetings.”

To help area seniors compare their Medicare options during AEP Tomasello is offering free consultations via telephone or video conferencing.

“With seniors at high risk because of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to change from home and in-office visits to virtual one-on-one assistance,” adds Tomasello.

Free Medicare consultations will begin on Oct. 1 and include a review of Medicare options including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. No one is required to give personal or sensitive information, nor will they have to sign up with the agency or representatives in order to receive the free consultation.

To arrange a no-cost Medicare coverage evaluation during AEP call Peggy Tomasello at (858) 722-3227. The deadline to schedule and take advantage of the evaluation is Nov. 30.