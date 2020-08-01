SANDAG Update

The $177 Billion Project

About 3% of San Diegans use public transit, but SANDAG's new

'Big Bold Vision' will cost an estimated $177 billion. To put that in perspective, the International Space Station cost $150 billion.

SANDAG’s transportation vision strips the promised HOV lanes on the 78, the 52, and the second HOV lane on the I-5 north to the 78. The new vision also eliminates highly needed fire evacuations lanes along the 67. All were promised in the 2004 tax.

How many times will San Diegans be taxed for new promises on top of broken promises and still sit in traffic? A functioning road network is an essential element of our economy.

“Every lane should be a toll lane, at some point, if we want this to work.”

-SANDAG's Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata

Watch San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond's Update here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gbjIa1t-Os