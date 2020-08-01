Dear friends,

We're thrilled to announce that we’ve officially launched a community engagement campaign for San Diego County Food Vision 2030! We hope you'll visit this interactive website and share your hopes and dreams for food in our region.

Engage with us online

Food Vision 2030 is a plan for transforming San Diego County's foodsystem over the next ten years. We are now looking to you, our community, to share your vision for food and the issues that are most important to you.

The platform we've created includes a virtual post-it note wall, short community survey, and resources to learn about our food system. It is available in multiple languages.

We'd also love for you to help us share Food Vision 2030 with your family, friends, and networks. This is open to all residents of San Diego County, and we are hoping to spread the word far and wide.

Community voices are essential to creating a food system that belongs to all of us. We look forward to building a shared vision with you.

All the best,

San Diego Food System Alliance staff

Send us an email at info@sdfsa.org