BVEF, Mercy Air New Contract

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) and Mercy Air signed a one-year Community Partnership contract effective August 1, which will relieve residents of Borrego Springs of out-of-pocket payments when transported by Mercy Air.

The Community Partnership contract between BVEF and Air Methods (parent of Mercy Air) covers the following residents of the village of Borrego Springs: residents with a permanent home, residents with a seasonal home, and visitors residing for at least one month during the contract year. Such residents are covered whether they are insured or uninsured for emergency medical air evacuation.

BVEF has contracted to cover an agreed amount for uninsured residents and to cover the out-of-pocket expenses Mercy Air expects to be reimbursed under provisions of Medicare Part B, Medi-CAL and other commercial health plans. No out-of-pocket expenses will be due under health plans that have in-network agreements with Air Methods, even for non-residents and short-term visitors.

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund appreciates Air Methods willingness to re-establish coverage that is similar in effect to its previous coverage for residents.