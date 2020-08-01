Haircut Fundraiser A Success

With school starting soon and the salons unable to provide services as normal, a local hairdresser offered her services to the Julian community.

Renee Pitera of Julian Backcountry Barber and Beauty reached out to Hilary Ward, the executive director of Julian Pathways, Inc. with a brilliant idea: free haircuts for the community. Pitera was willing to provide free haircuts in the parking lot of the Pathways Op Shop with donations going to the nonprofit organization. Pitera simply wanted to give back and help support the organization.

Ward was immediately sold on the idea and on Saturday Aug. 8 a line quickly formed outside the thrift store.

Pitera set up a makeshift salon under a canopy complete with a hydraulic chair and supplies. The response was so great that customers had to wait quite a while for their turn however, that allowed them the opportunity to explore the thrift store.

Pitera, who also operates out of a salon in Hillcrest, made sure to alert her customers off the mountain about the fundraiser too. The fundraiser was a huge success and turned out to be the Pathways Op Shop's most profitable day yet.

Ward was so thankful for Pitera's thoughtful offer to provide the haircuts free of charge. Ward noted, "this is exactly what I love about Julian: people helping people. In this community, we all band together to be supportive of one another and this fundraiser is a perfect example of that."

Proceeds from the thrift store stay within the Julian community and help to fund the programs and services that Julian Pathways, Inc. provides.

Along with servicing the Julian Union School District, Pathways also supports those in the Julian and rural surrounding area with food, case management, counseling and more.

For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit their website at http://www.julianpathways.org.