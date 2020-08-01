Chamber News

A couple of weeks ago, the Chamber received an email from Joe Gabaldon at SDG&E letting us know that SDG&E was going to be sending out care packages containing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to businesses/organizations nominated by the local Chambers. He said this was all very sudden and we had one day to submit up to five nominees and an SDG&E panel would select the recipients.

The first thought on everyone’s mind was the Borrego Senior Center; we then followed up with four more nominees. Selected from our list were the Borrego Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club/Badlands Skate Park and Carlee’s.

The boxes have arrived and are full of essential items including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, touchless door openers and floor social distancing reminders.

On behalf of the Chamber and those fortunate enough to receive these care packages, we want to thank SDG&E for reaching out to the Chambers with this generous offer.

On another note, have you seen the new video on the homepage of the Chamber website? BorregoSpringsChamber.com. Enjoy!

