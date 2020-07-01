No Borrego Days Festival

Chamber Decision Unanimous

I’ll get right to the news that the board of directors was hoping to avoid. After a lengthy closed session board meeting at the Chamber (with masks and social distancing in place) and digitally by some, comprised of in-depth discussions regarding the health and safety of the community, volunteers, visitors and the overall impact to Borrego Springs there was a unanimous decision to cancel 2020’s 55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival with our sights set on having it in 2021.

I can hear the different responses from you now, but there were so many things to factor into this decision, first and foremost the health and safety concerns, followed by the actual planning of an event of this size and the county requirements. The staff I’ve been working with at the county have been so generous with their time about the festival, however with the daily changes they wouldn’t know until the last minute themselves if we can or cannot have the event making a festival of this size and scope too difficult for our planning committee to accomplish all that is needed.

I’m hoping you’ll support and respect this difficult decision as it was not made lightly by the board as they felt it to be in the best interest for everyone.

With all of this said, we are excited about moving forward with new ideas that involve a blast from Borrego’s past in the spring, if COVID-19 permits. Perhaps you can guess what event it might be?

Face coverings and masks, wear them. The Chamber received several boxes of masks to be distributed among our members for their employees, etc. We are limiting the amount of each request, and while supplies last. Please call the Chamber if you are interested, we hope to have more in the future.

Chamber needs before our August hiatus. The Chamber will be closed in August, however, myself and others will be in and out working on all sorts of Chamber related items, which I’ll explain in more detail in upcoming columns. Don’t hesitate to call the Chamber and leave a message, one of us will get back to you.

That’s all for now, and frankly enough for us to digest. Stay safe, healthy and use common sense.

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego