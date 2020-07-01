DirectoryAboutContact

ALL Indoor Operations to Close

 
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 1:53pm



On July 13, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all indoor operations statewide must close, which include restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, and cardrooms.

Previously, this was only for those counties placed on the state's watch list, however, with the current pace of the coronavirus spread, Newsom ordered a major reopening rollback.

There are now 30 counties on the state's watch list who are now required to shut down more indoor operations. It is still unclear of how soon they must close.

All indoor activity for fitness centers, places of worship, malls, hair salons and barbershops, personal care services (nail salons, waxing, tattoo shops) and offices for non-critical sectors must cease.

 
