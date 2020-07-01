Liquid Meth Discovered

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint seized liquid methamphetamine July 7.

The incident occurred at around 11:46 a.m., when a man driving a green 1996 Ford F-150 and a passenger approached the checkpoint.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered a substance hidden inside the truck’s gas tank. The substance tested positive for liquid meth.

The total weight of the meth was 165.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $314,260.

The man, 34, was identified as a United States citizen and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The passenger, 33, was an undocumented Mexican man, and is in federal custody pending removal.