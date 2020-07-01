DirectoryAboutContact

Firearm, Ammo, Meth Seized

 
Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested three people who attempted to smuggle meth and a loaded weapon/

On July 11, a woman driving a white Honda Accord along with two passengers approached the checkpoint and were sent to secondary inspection.

Agents discovered seven packages inside a bag concealed in the rear passenger floorboard and one on the rear passenger’s waistband area. A fully loaded weapon was also found in a backpack. The weapon was loaded with a 16-round magazine with one round in the chamber. Another high capacity magazine loaded with 17 rounds was also recovered. The total weight of the drugs was 2.19 pounds with an estimated value of $4,927.

All three people were United States citizens, and they, along with the drugs, vehicle, weapon, and ammunition were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

 
 

