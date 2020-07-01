Fifty Pounds of Drugs Seized

Agents at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol made a major drug bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on June 23, when the suspect in a gray Acura SUV approached the checkpoint.

After being alerted by the Border Patrol canine team, the vehicle was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

Agents discovered 11 packages hidden in the glovebox.

The packages tested positive as fentanyl, a dangerous narcotic.

The total weight of the meth was nearly 50 pounds with an estimated street value of $876,480.

The suspect, who has not been identified, the narcotics and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for federal prosecution.