Body Carriers Arrested

Three people suspected of smuggling methamphetamine were arrested on June 25 at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The incident occurred when a man driving a green 2004 Honda Accord with two women approached the checkpoint.

Border Patrol canines alerted agents to the vehicle, which was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During the secondary investigation, agents discovered two small balloons hidden in both of the women’s lower body area. One woman had a balloon inside her underwear and the other had a balloon hidden internally.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 1.58 pounds with an estimated value of $15,000.

All three were identified as United States Citizens, and they, along with the drugs and vehicle were sent over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.