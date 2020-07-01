DirectoryAboutContact

Travelers to NY, CT, NJ to Quarantine for 14-Days

 
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 2:16pm



California is one of 16 states who will now be asked to quarantine for 14-days when traveling New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, announced on June 30.

The 16 states are: California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Under the travel advisory, individuals traveling to or returning to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from states with increasing rates of COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for two weeks. This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said.

The 14-day quarantine travel advisory applies to travel from states identified as those that have a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, officials said.

The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.

 
