Library Delays Opening

The re-opening of San Diego County Library branches with in-person services has been delayed, which was slated for July 6. All 33 branches will continue to offer contactless door-side service.

Borrego Springs’ door-side service will be from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library staff is available for assistance when searching for new materials and arranging for door-side pickup.

When the material becomes available at the branch, staff will set up an appointment for you to pick up.

Remember that masks are required when entering the building.

The Cool Zone will remain open, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Masks and temperature checks are required to use the space.

At this time, Friends of the Library donations will not be accepted.

You can drop off library materials at the branch during door-side hours. No appointment necessary for returning items. All material due dates (except inter-library loans) have been extended until the end of the year.

For the safety of library staff and customers and at the recommendation of the Institute for Library and Museum Services and the California State Library, all materials will be quarantined for three business days. If you have already returned your items and they still appear on your account, it may take several days to remove them from due to the quarantine of items.

There is no time table of when the library will begin offering in-person programs. In accordance with the Public Health Order, the library will not be holding in-person programs or gatherings until after large groups are permitted. Check out http://www.sdcl.org for online services and programming including SDCL’s Virtual Summer Learning program.

If you are in need of further assistance, call 760-767-5761.

Door-side pickup is available at these following branches:

4S Ranch

Alpine

Borrego Springs

Campo-Morena Village

Cardiff-by-the-Sea

Casa de Oro

Del Mar

Descanso

El Cajon

Encinitas

Fallbrook

Fletcher Hills

Imperial Beach

Jacumba

Julian

Lakeside

La Mesa

Lemon Grove

Potrero

Poway

Ramona

Rancho San Diego

Rancho Santa Fe

San Marcos

Santee

Solana Beach

Spring Valley

Valley Center

Vista