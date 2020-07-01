DirectoryAboutContact

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"To My Clients..."

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 1:24pm



My dear clients,

I want to assure you that I am not withholding my Holistic and Therapeutic health and wellness services from you, in spite of the state authorizing the reopen of massage and spa services.

Although I provide therapeutic massage as part of my holistic work, I do not feel safe for you, nor myself, to work in such close contact, even wearing a mask and observing all other provided conditions.

I am educated to be a health and wellness services provider and a Nationally Certified Therapeutic Massage and Body worker. I respect your health and well-being with seriousness, as the rules of my license as an HHP require and ethics and safety provide.

Therefore, until there is a safe and reliable antibody test available that I can take and be assured not to transfer COVID-19 to you and be myself protected from it, I will discontinue my services for now, until further notice.

I thank all of my clients who trust in my work, for their continuous confidence in me.

If I can assist with any health and well-being questions or concerns, you may have in a complimentary phone conversation, please call me any time.

I wish you continuous health and happiness. See you soon again I hope.

Renate Nishio, Holistic Health Practicitioner

– Borrego Springs, California

 
