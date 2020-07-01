COVID-19: Cases Rise, County Back to the Beginning

The uncertainty continues to grow because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each day has brought many changes, and just when many thought it was time to begin recovering, it seems the battle has barely begun.

The United States continues to feel the backlash of COVID-19, as many states battle to contain the spread that just keeps growing. From reinforcing stay-at-home orders to enforcing the use of masks, it is no telling of what will come next.

The United States has reached 2,910,023 cases and the death toll stands at 130,090. Worldwide, there are 11,516,782 cases and 535,453 deaths.

From what was a huge stride forward into reopening establishments in the state, California took a big step back, as Governor Gavin Newsom ordered several establishments to shut down once again. This also included high trafficked areas like bars, breweries and wineries that serve food. Restaurants also had a set time to close, which is 10 p.m.

California has 265,180 confirmed cases, surpassing 6,374 deaths. San Diego County was not on that list, but the County Board of Supervisors agreed to follow in efforts to slow the spread, and was announced by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Many counties fell under Newsom’s watch list, which meant if a County is on there for three consecutive days, there would be a three-week pause on indoor activities and others outlined by the Governor. However, despite not being placed on the list, it was not long before the County reached a trigger before landing themselves a spot, as expected. It took a turn for the worst, as it was time to shut down all over again. In San Diego County, there are 17,000 cases and 387 deaths, as of July 6, 4 p.m.

San Diego County now enters corrective action, and indoor activity has shut down. This includes dining-in at restaurants. However, they can remain open, offering take-out or delivery services. This will be in effect for three weeks. However, it comes to no surprise, as the County continues to reach record high numbers.

Here are some highlights:

July 6:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 17,000. Deaths: 387.

No new deaths for the third straight day.

As expected, San Diego County will now have to implement stricter modifications for three weeks.

Dining-in at Borrego establishments are now limited to take-out, curbside or delivery only.

One new outbreak was reported.

Borrego Springs Resort, Carlee’s, Carmelita’s and Kendall’s Cafe will offer take-out only. Some will have a delivery option.

La Casa Del Zorro will be offering dining for lunch and dinner on their Rose Garden Terrace, Courtyard and Poolside for all guests and locals.

July 5:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 16,726. Deaths: 387.

July 4:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 16,258. Deaths: 387.

July 3:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 15,696. Deaths: 387.

San Diego County on state’s watch list for the next three days. If continued past outlined threshold, modifications and restrictions will be placed on many activities outlined by the Governor.

July 2:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 15,207. Deaths: 377.

Another single-day positive COVID-19 case record set.

San Diego County to be put on the state’s watch list on July 3, which will likely force modifications and additional closures of businesses if on there for the next three days.

July 1:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 14,623. Deaths: 372.

Governor Gavin Newsom orders bars and indoor dining at restaurants to close in 19 counties. San Diego not on the list, but will be placed on the watch list if they continue to trigger beyond the threshold the state has outlined.

County Public Health Order amended and will remain in effect until further notice. (See Page 11 for some of the new orders. Full list can be found on sandiegocounty.gov).

June 30:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 14,149. Deaths: 365.

Borrego Springs has a total of 11 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Those who have already recovered still remain on the list.

Restaurants that serve food with alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night, beginning July 1. Guests already dining at 10 p.m. may stay until 11 p.m.

San Diego County met a trigger. If it remains activated for three consecutive days, the state will place the County on a watch list. If on that watch list, there will be a three-week pause on indoor activity and others outlined by the Governor.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered that these establishments would need to close or have stricter modifications for three weeks:

Restaurants (indoor dining)

Museums

Zoos

Card rooms

All domestic airlines will now require passengers to wear a face covering when flying.

American travelers will not be allowed to visit Europe at this time. It is unclear of when that will change. Europe has reopened its borders to other travelers.

June 29:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 13,832. Deaths: 361.

New COVID-19 cases reported breaks previous single-day record for most cases.

San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced San Diego County will close all bars, wineries and breweries that do not serve food, beginning midnight on July 1. (Bars were first shut down on March 16).

All re-openings will be paused until at least Aug. 1.

June 28:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 13,334. Deaths: 361.

Two new community outbreaks, bringing the total to eight in the past seven days.

Governor Gavin Newsom orders bars to close in several California counties including Los Angeles and Riverside. San Diego is not on the list.

June 27:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 12,837. Deaths: 360.

Second day in a row County reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases.

Imperial County goes back on lockdown.

June 26:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 12,401. Deaths: 358.

California Department of Motor Vehicles resume in-person driving tests at field offices.

Another record set for new COVID-19 cases.

June 25:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 11,967. Deaths: 352.

Borrego Springs has a total of 10 cases.

Future re-openings will be halted in the County, even if approved by the State, due to triggers being met.

June 24:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 11,632. Deaths: 347.

The new 332 cases reported were among 6,981 reported tests. This is the third day in a row the single-day positive rate has been higher than the county’s 14-day rolling average.

Community outbreaks fall to eight, one above county’s threshold.

COVID-19 cases in California rise up to 69% in two days.

June 23:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 11,300. Deaths: 341.

