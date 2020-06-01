SD Regulations - Guest Certification

Hotels Not to Open For Other Purposes

Starting June 2, all guests at hotels open to provide COVID-19-related services need to sign a certification at check-in verifying they are staying at the hotel in compliance with the stay-at-home order. Hotels are not allowed to open for any other purposes.

More information to follow.

La Casa del Zorro has already announced its closure as of June 2, and a reopen date has not been determined at this time.

See: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/health-order.html