CIF to Make Fall Sports Decision in July

The California Interscholastic Federation released a statement on June 12 in anticipation of Fall sports and physical activity training returning.

“The CIF believes education-based athletics and all co-curricular activities are essential to the physical, mental, and social well-being of students and realizes the impact and challenges that COVID-19 has caused for our member schools and education-based athletics,” the statement said.

“We continue to monitor the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education and State/Local County Health Departments and Agencies, as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts when they are planning when and how to reopen school this Fall.”

On May 26, San Diego County amended its Public Health Order to allow for one-on-one sports instructions. This allowed coaches to train athletes in multiple sports, as long as physical distancing could be done. This, however, still prohibited group sports.

Governor Gavin Newsom later announced on June 5 that schools, day camps, bars, and gyms could reopen as early as June 12. In addition, some sports with modifications can take place, which includes practices but no competition.

“As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall sports will continue as currently scheduled. The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns,” according to the statement.

The CIF announced back in April that the remainder of the season for spring high school sports would end, a decision that was not unexpected.

CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti stated that in consultation with the 10 Section Commissioners, they made the final decision to cancel all events.

This decision by the CIF has affected over 3,800 California high schools, and about 125 are in the San Diego Section. Spring sports included baseball, softball, track and field, swimming, tennis, and among others

In anticipation of student-athletes return to physical activity, the CIF is providing several resources to assist their member schools and student-athletes while recognizing their obligation to the health and safety of all involved. These resources can be found on the CIF State website, www.cifstate.org.

On the website, student-athletes can find the CIF Return to Physical Activity/Training Guidelines, Physical Examination Waiver, and Financial Hardship Waiver.

As they look to the upcoming 2020 – 21 school year and sports season, CIF’s main priority remains everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time.