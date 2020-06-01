HS Graduation to Go On: COVID-19 Style

Borrego High School Seniors were thrilled to find out that after nearly three months of isolation from school, friends and staff, they will be getting together for their long-awaited high school graduation. This will take place on June 11, 7:30 p.m. on the High School Football Field.

Borrego Springs Unified School District Superintendent Mark Stevens has the San Diego County’s Office of Education’s approval of the set up in light of COVID-19 safety regulations. Masked students will sit 10 ft. apart on the field and only family members may attend.

Families must remain in their cars, which will be parked around the track three cars per graduating senior. For sure, horns will be honking and banners waving as each senior’s name is announced.

The ceremony will be much simplified to allow less contact between participants and less time together. Each student will receive his/her diploma from Principal Victoria Baay and Superintendent Stevens, donning gloves and masks. The car-bound observers will have to forgo the usual Conferring of Honors as well as the ever-popular videos of students as toddlers, noting the remarkable change over the past 12+ years!

Only two speakers will address the crowd: Valedictorian Delaney Barclay and Salutatorian Angelica Garcia. These remarkable young ladies (see photos) are two examples of the talent and quality of our Borrego Springs High School Students – and their families. A spread of all of our graduating seniors awards’ received and future plans will be in the next edition of the Sun.

One ever-so-popular aspect of our high school graduation that will remain is the gifting of a beautiful orchid lei to each student from the indescribable and generous Charlie Noble. Our local hairdresser gets as much joy in giving these leis as do the students in receiving. Thank you, Charlie!

We wish our Borrego Springs High School Seniors much happiness and success as they step out into this world that is quite different from the one they entered at birth 18 years ago.