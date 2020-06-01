Illegal Aliens Smuggled

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man suspected of smuggling three illegal aliens hidden in the cabin of his tractor trailer, June 2.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m., when a man driving a white 2016 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the cabin area of the semi-truck during an immigration check on the driver, and discovered three illegal aliens attempting to conceal themselves with blankets. Agents removed all of the subjects and conducted welfare checks, according to the release.

Agents arrested the driver, a 43-year-old B1/B2 visa holder from Mexico and three illegal aliens, all adult men from Mexico.

The driver was processed administratively for alien smuggling and visa cancelation, according to the release. All were sent back to Mexico.