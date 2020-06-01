Border Patrol Seizes Meth

Agents at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized methamphetamine in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on June 5, when a man and a woman in a gray Acura Integra approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

After being alerted by the Border Patrol canine team, the vehicle was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

Agents discovered a black and gray backpack in the back seat of the vehicle with seven wrapped packages inside, and a small amount of personal use marijuana on the driver.

The seven packages tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the meth was 6.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $12,160.

The man and woman, both United States citizens, the narcotics and the vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing.

The second incident occurred on June 7, when an agent was patrolling the International Border Fence, three miles east of the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry.

The agent noticed a cellophane wrapped kettlebell shaped package. The package was taken back to the Calexico Border Patrol station, where it contained meth.

The total weight was 457.6 grams, with an estimated street value of $1,900, which was turned over to the DEA.