Borrego Sun - Since 1949

SD Regulations - Guest Certification

Hotels Not to Open For Other Purposes

 
Last updated 6/10/2020 at 11:43am

Latest Update from sandiegocounty.gov

Starting June 2, all guests at hotels open to provide COVID-19-related services need to sign a certification at check-in verifying they are staying at the hotel in compliance with the stay-at-home order. Hotels are not allowed to open for any other purposes.

More information to follow.

La Casa del Zorro has already announced its closure as of June 2, and a reopen date has not been determined at this time.

See: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/health-order.html

 
Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

