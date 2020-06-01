Car Engulfed in Flames

Flames quickly engulfed a red Chevy Camaro on June 15, and was contained by the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District.

Shortly after 10 a.m., BSFPD units and the Sheriff’s were dispatched about a vehicle on fire at 3444 Swinging V off of Country Club and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Engine 91, Medic 91 and Water Tender 91 responded.

Upon their arrival, the vehicle was fully involved, and it took 500 gallons of water to extinguish, according to Chief John Hardcastle.

Firefighters worked to control the spread of the fire, which luckily did not spread to vegetation or any nearby structures, avoiding serious damage.

The owner of the car was not home during the time of the fire. They were quickly identified by residents, but was not confirmed nor denied by officials at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Sheriff Arson/Bomb squad was also requested by the on scene Deputy for further investigation.