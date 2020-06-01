The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group meeting will be June 4, at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be on Zoom. The website is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85960595291. Or you can call in at 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 85960595191.

The action items include:

1. La Casa Del Zorro Solar installation at the triangle intersection.

2. San Diego County Staff presentation on SB-743 about changes in CEQA

3. A discussion with a member of the Borrego Valley Stewardship Council.

This is your opportunity to provide your voice on these topics.