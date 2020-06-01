DirectoryAboutContact

SubscribeSign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Sponsor Group Meeting

 
  Share   Tweet

Last updated 6/3/2020 at 9:47am



The Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group meeting will be June 4, at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, this meeting will be on Zoom. The website is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85960595291. Or you can call in at 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 85960595191.

The action items include:

1. La Casa Del Zorro Solar installation at the triangle intersection.

2. San Diego County Staff presentation on SB-743 about changes in CEQA

3. A discussion with a member of the Borrego Valley Stewardship Council.

This is your opportunity to provide your voice on these topics.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

© 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019