Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Way Too Early"

 
Last updated 6/15/2020 at 8:52am



Too Early To Open??? Yes!!!

We can not see this evil virus. We may have it but don’t know it yet. We may have it but be asymtomatic, never showing any signs. We have no vaccine and will not for many months to come. And once we get a vaccine, how long will it take to produce and inoculate 300 million people?

Yes, we have rights – rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Being vigilant, wearing a face mask in public and practicing proper physical (we are social animals) distancing over the short-term, several more months, will provide us all with a future, will provide us all with those rights.

El Lawrence

– Borrego Springs, California

 
