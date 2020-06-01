DirectoryAboutContact

"Thank You Post Office"

 
Last updated 6/30/2020 at 9:59am



It seems we’ve become a kinder and gentler world in the midst of the current turmoil of COVID-19 even in Borrego Springs.

I received a package without a PO Box number that normally would be sent back. The postal worker took the time to call me to inform me and ask for my PO Box number to avoid the package from being returned.

Thank you to all postal employees in Borrego. We appreciate your hard work and dedication.

Liesel Paris

