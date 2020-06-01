DirectoryAboutContact

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"No Go Pharmacy"

 
Last updated 6/30/2020 at 9:58am



I went to the pharmacy in Borrego Springs to pick up a prescription, which also required a syringe. However, they would not give it to me and were very rude, and made me feel uncomfortable. They said they would contact my doctor and they would call me, which they did not do. I contacted my doctor, who told me to go to CVS in Ramona, and I did. They gave me what I needed without a prescription. I know where to go next time.

Lee Meachan

– Utah/Borrego Springs, California



 
