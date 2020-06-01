"Cruel Clinic"

Jan Jones and Dr. Pamela McEvoy have been an integral part of our health care in Borrego Springs for many years. They are both loved and appreciated by their patients. They have built years of trust in this small community so it seems particularly cruel and callous for the Borrego Medical Clinic to terminate them without any reason at this very difficult time. Hopefully the Borrego Clinic can rethink their decision and please bring them back to undo the damage this has caused.

Last year hiking up Palm Canyon, I had a terrible fall and broke my wrist. Coming down the mountain in such pain, it was a huge relief to be able to go to the clinic and know they would be able to guide me to the best options on a Friday night. Jan Jones and Charles were so kind and compassionate, and I want them to know how much their kindness meant to me.

Mary Purvis

– Borrego Springs, California