COVID-19: Easing Into Reopening, Masks Now Mandatory

The road to recovering from all that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought is a long one, and we all continue to find a new routine. However, with things continuing to change everyday, the uncertainty remains.

The United States has reached 2,386,184 cases, and the death toll rises to 122,591, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With the number of cases gradually rising, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order for the mandatory use of face coverings when out in public. However, it is still unclear of how this will be enforced. Many counties continue to recommend the use of face coverings at multiple establishments. California has 183,479 confirmed cases and 5,562 deaths.

After eight outbreaks in community settings over a seven-day period, this has prompted San Diego County Health Officials to scale back efforts toward their reopening efforts. This, however, did not affect the establishments that were already scheduled to reopen, which included the long-awaited nail salons, tattoo parlors and personal care services.

In San Diego County, there are 11,102 cases and 338 deaths, as of June 22, 4 p.m.

Here are some highlights:

June 22:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 11,102. Deaths: 338.

5,831 tests were reported.

No significant increase in hospitalizations or ICU bed capacity.

County’s “trigger dashboard” also remains activated due to continuing increases in community outbreaks.

Most recent three outbreaks: construction-type business, retail manufacturing business and a retail business. Names of these businesses have not been released to the public.

June 21:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 10,794. Deaths: 338.

4,413 tests reported with an a 7% positive rate from the new cases that were found.

June 20:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 10,484. Deaths: 338.

5,594 tests reported.

June 19:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 10,350. Deaths: 332.

Two new outbreaks reported.

June 18:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 10,092. Deaths: 331.

More than 10,000 tests were reported, but there was a large number of backlogged tests that led to the spike in reported testing.

Governor Gavin Newsom issues statewide order requiring the use of face masks.

San Diego County saw eight outbreaks in community settings over a seven-day period, prompting to scale back efforts toward reopening.

June 17:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 9,854. Deaths: 327.

There have been six outbreaks in community settings in the last seven days. If the county has seven or more in a seven-day period, it could force a rollback in the reopening plan, as previously stated by health officials.

June 16:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 9,730. Deaths: 323.

June 15:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 9,610. Deaths: 320.

Outdoor religious services, weddings, cultural services, and other constitutionally-protected gatherings have no numerical limitations. Gatherings outside can take place as long as there is social distancing.

Public Health Officials acknowledge County residents not to let their guard down, reminding all that face coverings are still mandatory.

June 14:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 9,440. Deaths: 319.

June 13:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 9,314. Deaths: 319.

Catholic Diocese of San Diego reopened the doors to its 97 parishes, but with limited capacity and other guidelines.

More than 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported in California.

June 12:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 9,130. Deaths: 313.

La Casa Del Zorro reopens once again.

The following establishments are able to reopen:

Gyms, fitness centers, pools (includes apartment and condo complexes)

Restaurants, bars, and wineries

Hotels, card rooms, and racetracks

Bowling alley’s, museums, and zoos.

Nail salons, tattoo parlors, and other personal care services would be allowed to reopen as soon as June 19, but must follow guidelines outlined by the State.

New website launched to help residents in the county to locate free COVID-19 testing locations. Testing is available to anyone for free, visit 211SanDiego.org.

June 11:≠

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,998. Deaths: 308.

June 10:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,837. Deaths: 305.

Indoor movie theaters added to the list of businesses that can reopen on June 12. Capacity must be limited to 25% of maximum of 100 guests, whichever is lower. Guests must use face coverings when not eating or drinking, screened for symptoms, and must maintain physical distancing.

June 9:

Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,729. Deaths: 301.

