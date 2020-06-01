COVID-19: Cases Rise, Moving Forward to Phase 3

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing change to the world in just a matter of months, we can only think of how long it will possibly take to recover and be able to return back to normal.

The United States has reached 2,023,797 cases, 113,002 deaths, and 770,583 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. In California, there are 113,480 cases, and nearing 5,000 in deaths with 4,674.

Even as the County continues to allow additional activities within its health order, it is refining criteria that would prompt renewed restrictions. After a 4 – 1 vote by the Board of Supervisors calling for more businesses and establishments to reopen, it is unclear of what could spark from it. In San Diego County, there are 8,619 cases and 269 deaths, as of June 8, 4 p.m.

Here are some highlights:

June 8:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,619. Deaths: 296.

- La Casa Del Zorro announces they are reopening for hotel service and dine-in on June 12.

- Gyms, bars, wineries, card rooms, family entertainment centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and hotels for tourism can reopen on June 12.

- Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation can reopen with modifications effective immediately. (ABDSP did not release any reopening guidelines as of print time).

June 7:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,476. Deaths: 296.

- Borrego Springs has a total of nine confirmed cases.

June 6:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,345. Deaths: 296.

June 5:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 8,180. Deaths: 294.

- Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort closes, and moves its operations to Borrego Valley Inn, which will stay open. All guests are to sign the guest certification form or cancel their reservations.

- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park opens to the public for day-use only from sunrise to sunset. The park remains closed to camping (developed and primitive).

- Governor Gavin Newsom announces the reopening of schools, day camps, bars, gyms and some sports with modifications, such as practices but no competitions, beginning next week.

- County modifies its Public Health Order to allow for more recreation at beaches.

- Cities would be allowed on June 9 to decide if they want to reopen parking lots and allow active sports on beaches with members of the same household.

- Guidance for how the county could safely reopen some Phase 3 businesses as soon as June 12 is anticipated.

June 4:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,940. Deaths: 288.

- The Borrego Springs Resort is only accepting essential workers. Guests must fill out and sign the new mandatory form per County of San Diego.

June 3:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,798. Deaths: 283.

- Following a vote by the Board of Supervisors to ask the state for more control on easing restrictions, county health leaders made clear that there are many “triggers” that could force the county to rollback reopening:

- If the county has seven or more outbreaks in community settings in a seven-day period;

- If the number of beds available in the county’s ICU system falls below 20 percent;

- If PPE supplies drop lower than half of the hospitals having a 15 day supply

- If any of those criteria are triggered, the county could take industry-specific actions, pause reopening, or take a county-wide dial back on reopening.

June 2:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,674. Deaths: 276.

- There are now a total of eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Borrego Springs.

- All hotels and lodging institutes must be closed unless they are housing COVID-19, according to a new regulation by San Diego County.

- La Casa Del Zorro shuts its doors once again, in compliance with the updated regulations by the County.

- Some beaches in San Diego County reopened for “passive activities,” which include sitting and sunbathing.

- San Diego Board of Supervisors vote 4 – 1 to reopen more businesses and facilities. They also voted to formally take a position to immediately reopen all beach activities. The requests will be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom in form of a letter. District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond made the recommendations.

June 1:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,557. Deaths: 269.

May 31:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,481. Deaths: 269.

May 30:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,385. Deaths: 269.

May 29:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,240. Deaths: 266.

- Borrego reports five cases.

- San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond calls for opening of more businesses, in addition of the current proposed pilot program. He will ask for the following to be opened at the June 2 Board meeting:

Request of County of San Diego (Capacities limited to the six-foot social distancing requirements):

- Resume full parking and full beach activities

- Allow gatherings to social distance guidelines

- Request of State of California (Capacities limited to the six-foot social distancing requirements):

Gyms

Hotels

Wineries/Breweries

Churches

Theme Parks

Youth Sports

Charter/Fishing Boats

Pools

May 28:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 7,100. Deaths: 260.

- 3,699 tests reported

- County health officials annouce passive activities will be allowed on beaches June 2, as long as guidelines are followed.

May 27:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,983. Deaths: 255.

- Total of four cases in Borrego.

May 26:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,882. Deaths: 249.

- Borrego Outfitters reopens for in-store shopping, maintaining regular store hours going forward into the summer months.

- Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce now open to foot traffic on Tuesday, Wednesday at Thusday.

- Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association store is open, and offers curbside, phone and online shopping, in addition to in-store.

- Governor Gavin Newsom allows some counties to move forward with the first part of the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan. This allows barbershops and hair salons to reopen.

- Must complete a “Safe Reopening Plan” operating protocol form, which must be placed at the entrance of the business.

- Customers and employees are to wear face masks.

- Temperature checks for employees will be required.

- Services not allowed: on the face, eyebrows or beards.

- County amended Public Health Order to allow for one-on-one sports instruction. Coaches may train athletes in sports like golf, baseball and others if physical distancing can be done. Group sports still prohibited.

May 25:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 6,797. Deaths: 249.

- Statewide reopening of in-store retail shopping

- Governor Gavin Newsom announces guidelines to reopen religious institutions. The County will have to approve of reopening places of worship.

