Chamber Welcomes

As our weather in Borrego Springs goes from hot and windy, to cool and windy, then to those perfect days where it’s just delightful, some are saying summer is here. Don’t be too eager, as summer officially begins on June 20.

Also ever changing is the State and County’s plans for reopening, rest assured it is happening and your favorite shops and restaurants will start welcoming you back soon. At the Chamber, we are still deciding on when to open, sooner rather than later depending on how our volunteers feel about it. The Chamber can be a very hectic place because as we all know the old adage “Everyone comes at once!” Our volunteers are an integral part of the Welcome Center and do an amazing job. Before we closed to foot traffic, every time I listened to a volunteer talk to visitors, I learned something about the area, which makes me wonder if the volunteers even realize how much they know about Borrego?

NEW MEMBER ALERT! The Chamber is excited to welcome two new members – Alicia Ramirez, Owner/Operator of Alicia’s Desert Spa – a full service spa located at The Mall and Justin Robinett, Owner of Serenity Pools – swimming pool contractor, builder and remodeler. You’ll find all of their information on the Chambers website directory. Welcome!

Also new at the Chamber is the beautiful round table in the lobby, thanks to Harry Turner of Rams Hill Golf Club. I can’t wait to have more items on this beautiful table for our visitors to look through.

Speaking of visitors, many of you know that Borrego Springs welcomes visitors from around the world, and sometimes the language barrier can be a little challenging for all involved. However, instead of frustration there usually ends up being a lot of laughter. Recently, a member offered to transcribe some of the Chambers hand-out information into other languages. I’m not going to mention who this member is until we get the program going, but the offer is fantastic and will help us have information for everyone.

Finally, we are being asked about Borrego Days. With so many variables at this time, trying to plan anything beyond next week boggles the mind. However, we at the Chamber are driven to bringing the community this annual event and have the best time possible. When we have more clarity this will certainly help the committee, so think positive and start thinking about your parade entry.

Françoise Rhodes

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego