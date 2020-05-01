RSS

State Moves to Phase Two, May 8

 

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 11am



As the state continues to progress in the fight against the coronavirus, many are wondering how long it will be next until we reach another phase in Governor Gavin Newsom’s projected plan to re-open California.

Newsom laid out the four phases on April 28 to gradually re-opening and easing the stay-at-home orders, but expressed his concerns of opening too fast that it could possibly lead to a second surge of cases, especially if people do not adhere to social and physical distancing.

On May 8, the state will begin to move into phase two of the governor's plan.

Phase two: Lower Risk Workplaces (began May 8)

- Creating opportunities for lower-risk businesses and public spaces to re-open and adapt with modifications to allow for social distancing

- Lifting restrictions on businesses like retail (e.g. curbside pickup), manufacturing, office (when telework not possible)

- Modified school programs and childcare re-open

