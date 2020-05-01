RSS

Last updated 5/8/2020 at 12:12pm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisor's passed an item that included a "Safe Reopening Plan", which is a template for our business community to begin preparing for the safe reopening of San Diego Businesses. This plan is to be used as a guideline and doesn't need to be submitted to the county for approval.

For the safe reopening plan template, go to:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/Epidemiology/covid19/Community_Sector_Support/BusinessesandEmployers/SafeReopeningPlanTemplate.pdf

We are still waiting to hear the State guidelines for the Phase 2 reopening, but we are hoping these actions will help give our business community a starting point.

