Rams Hill Open For Remainder of Season

Rams Hill Golf Club has opened for operation, as of May 1 with special limited-time rates.

They have opened under strict operating protocols implemented by the State and San Diego County to ensure the health and safety of all of their guests and employees.

In accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's orders, Rams Hill modified their policies, and has announced that golf carts are now OK for all golfers. Previously, it was just for folks over 55+.

"Rams Hill Golf Club remains committed to balancing golf with ongoing health concerns. As we re-open for the remainder of the season, you’ll find new protocols to keep us all safe while enjoying the game we love. We ask that you join us in protecting yourself, fellow golfers and our employees. Please familiarize yourself with our new Safety Protocols below. Refusal to comply may result in removal from the property without refund," Harry Turner, General Manager and COO, said in a statement.

Below is their updated protocols (subject to change):

REQUIRED USE OF FACE COVERINGS

We ask that all visitors wear masks in the Clubhouse, Golf Shop and Staging areas. We encourage you to bring your own personalized face covering. If you do not have one of your own, Rams Hill will provide you with a mask for the day (while supplies last). In addition, a Rams Hill staff member will check the temperature of each guest upon arrival.

WE NO LONGER ACCEPT CASH

Credit cart or charge account payments only. Guests will not be required to sign receipts. No cash payments will be accepted anywhere on the Rams Hill property until further notice.

SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES

We expect all visitors to practice social distancing of at least six feet throughout the property (Golf Course, Clubhouse, Staging, Ram Shack).

Golf Shop staff may limit the number of golfers inside the Clubhouse at any time.

Face coverings are required in Clubhouse, Golf Shop and Staging areas.

Restrooms will remain open and sanitized hourly. Please practice proper distancing.

CARTS & THE COURSE

Cart usage is limited to 1 Golfer Per Cart (except for family members)

Golfers will be responsible for loading/unloading their own golf bags and equipment.

Guests are asked to dispose of their own trash in provided garbage cans.

Single-use pencils and scorecards are available.

All groups will be limited to a maximum of 4 players per tee time.

Social distancing of at least six feet is required at all times on the golf course.

Flagsticks will be permanent and should not be touched at any time.

Cups are installed to allow easy retrieval of holed golf balls.

Rakes have been removed from all bunkers.

Players should not arrive on tee box until previous group has left.

Tee-Time Intervals may be extended to promote social distancing.

Driving range is closed to the public at this time. Putting green will be open.

Rental Clubs are no longer available until further notice.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Restaurant and Ram Shack will be open for Grab-N-Go items. Click for Menu & Times.

Beverage Cart will be making the rounds with free bottled water.

Credit or charge account required; no cash will be accepted.

Seating prohibited in F&B areas; orders must be taken on-course.

Self-serve water dispensers are unavailable; Bottled water will be available.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP

If you are feeling ill or showing any symptoms of sickness, please stay home.

Wash your hands before arriving at the golf course and after you play.

Use hand sanitizer as provided throughout the facilities.

Bring your own sanitizing wipes, etc., for use on the golf course.

Be aware of where you’re standing in relation to other players, groups.

Comply with all social-distancing signs and markings in all public areas.

Do not gather or socialize in groups on the Rams Hill property.

Please comply with all protocols — they are in place to protect us all.

WHAT WE’RE DOING TO KEEP YOU SAFE

Hand sanitizer is provided throughout the property for guest use.

Rams Hill employees have been trained to comply with all Sanitation and Social Distancing protocols recommended by the County of San Diego Public Health Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Rams Hill employees have temperatures checked regularly, and no employee will come to work if feeling ill or showing symptoms of sickness.

Rams Hill employees wear face coverings and other personal protective equipment (including gloves) as needed. Food and Beverage staff change gloves regularly.

Rams Hill employees clean and disinfect all high-contact surfaces frequently.

Rams Hill employees have been trained to recognize symptoms of Covid-19 and act responsibly if visitors or staff appear to have Coronavirus-related ailments.

All golf carts (for use with ADA compliance) are washed and pre-sanitized before each use. Key is turned on and a single-use pencil and scorecard are in place. Coolers have been removed from the carts and will not be available.